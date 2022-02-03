Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew has been playing with an injury for a couple of weeks

Player-manager Brett Agnew, Pete Davidson and a couple of other Town players were carrying injuries into Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Hebburn Town, Olly Martin’s hat-trick in 14 minutes either side of the break sealing their fate.

Agnew said: “Me, Pete and a couple others all had to play with injuries again Saturday, but I think 3-0 flattered them as it felt more like a 1-0 to them kind of match.

“They were not that much better than us. We let in a sloppy goal late on in the first half then a silly penalty after the break, and the third goal came straight after I should have put away a one-on-one chance.

Skipper Pete Davidson is one of several Bridlington Town players playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks

“We have to battle on though, a lot of teams have these sorts of problems with suspensions and injuries at points during the season so we just have to get through this tough patch.”

The Seasiders now play host to sixth-placed Worksop on Saturday, followed by a trip to second-placed Marske on Tuesday and a home clash with leaders Liversedge on Saturday February 12.

Agnew added: “If we can get a point or three from this run of three games it could prove to be the difference for us at the end of the season.

“The teams below us luckily also lost their games last weekend so we still have the chance to pull clear of trouble. no one will expect us to get anything against these sides so they could be crucial games.

“Maybe we could set up differently for these games and go into them with a more defensive-minded approach.”