Brigg Town role for former Bridlington player-manager Brett Agnew

It follows the departure of Dave Smith earlier this month after the Zebras fell short of their promotion ambitions, failing to secure a place in the play-offs after finishing ninth in the table.

A statement read: "It is with regret that the club can confirm we have accepted first team manager Dave Smith’s resignation.

"We would like to thank him and his team for his professionalism that he brought within him during his short time at the club."

Agnew was unveiled as Smith's replacement, with Brigg also revealing the following day that Joe Lamplough, who was his assistant at Queensgate, and James Swann will make up the rest of his management team.

Another former Bridlington Town boss earned a new job last week.

Mike Thompson, who started the 2022-23 season in charge of the Seasiders, but stepped down in January, has been named as the new manager of NCEL Premier Division side Bottesford Town.

He takes over from James McNeil and Paul Ellender who stepped down from their roles having secured the club's survival at Step 5 in the final match of the season.