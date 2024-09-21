Brilliant Boro see off previously undefeated National League North leaders Scunthorpe United

Boro celebrate their winner against National League North leaders Scunthorpe. Photo by Richard Ponter

Brilliant Boro ended Scunthorpe United’s unbeaten record with a battling 1-0 win from a keenly contested, action-packed game between two very good teams.

Both Kieran Weledji and Lewis Maloney made their 150th competitive appearances for Boro, while club captain Will Thornton was on the bench after missing nine games through injury, writes Steve Adamson.

A large and vocal following of Scunthorpe supporters contributed to a fantastic ‘big match’ atmosphere.

Boro were on top for much of the first half, playing some terrific football. Livewire winger Harry Green jinked past a defender down the right, and passed inside to Dom Tear, but Brad Nicholson got in a good tackle, then at the other end, Callum Roberts ended a mazy dribble by firing wide of the left-hand post.

The hosts get stuck in against Scunthorpe United.

Boro opened the scoring on 18 minutes with a terrific goal. Keeper Ryan Whitley, who handled superbly all game, passed to Weledji, and his fabulous long ball down the right flank found Green, whose low ball into the goalmouth was side-footed home by Tear at the back post.

The visitors were forced to defend as Boro exerted further pressure. Kieran Glynn lofted a pass forward to Green, but Andrew Boyce headed clear, then Glynn battled for the ball in midfield, and sent a pass towards Tear, but Max Kouogun slid in to tackle.

The outstanding Alex Purver won possession and laid off to Green, but Boyce hacked clear. When Scunthorpe had the ball, the Boro pressing was immense, with Alex Brown, Purver, Weledji, Richie Bennett, Wiles, Glynn and Tear all working tirelessly. All the visitors could manage was a long-range strike from skipper Michael Clunan that sailed a yard wide.

As expected Scunthorpe came out firing on all cylinders at the start of the second half.

Boro skipper Bailey Gooda challenges for a header.

Alfie Beestin sent a low shot straight at Whitley, Roberts ended a skilful dribble by firing narrowly wide, then Roberts passed into the goalmouth to Kian Scales, but Purver cleared his shot off the line.

Tyler Denton twice went close, heading just wide, then sending a left-foot volley flashing over the bar, but the Boro defence stood firm, Whitley handling confidently and Bailey Gooda, Mackenzie Maltby and Bennett all winning some towering headers at the back.

Boro weathered the storm, and began to create chances of their own, Green’s fierce shot was gathered by keeper Ross Fitzsimmons, Brown, on his 26th birthday, crossed, and Green blazed over, then the hard working Bennett was fouled, and Green blasted the free-kick into the four-man wall.

Scunthorpe had a great chance to equalise when Denton played Clunan through on goal, but Whitley made a terrific save with his legs.

Scarborough Athletic earned a superb 1-0 home win against National League North leaders Scunthorpe United. Photo by Richard Ponter

Boro could have increased their lead, Luca Colville heading over from a Maloney cross, Maloney fired narrowly wide, and Colville went past three defenders and squared to Bennett, whose shot was smothered by Fitzsimmons.

Right at the end, Whitley handled outside his area, but Max Brogan’s free-kick cannoned into Boro’s seven-man wall.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Maltby, Gooda (c), Purver, Glynn, Green (Maloney 72), Bennett, Wiles (Colville 69), Tear

SCUNTHORPE - Fitzsimmons, Nicholson, Kouogun, Evans (Brogan 72), Boyce, Clunan(c), Beestin, Roberts, Scales (Fishburn 59), Denton (Rowley 82), Barrows

Home fans take in the action during Saturday's superb win for Boro.

REFEREE - Tom Wilson

BORO GOAL - Dom Tear 18

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 9 (3 on target) SCUNTHORPE 10 (2 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 2 SCUNTHORPE 5

OFFSIDES - BORO 2 SCUNTHORPE 2

YELLOW CARDS - BORO- Kieran Weledji, Ryan Whitley; SCUNTHORPE- Max Kouogun, Callum Roberts

BORO MAN OF MATCH - (Match Sponsors) - Mackenzie Maltby

(Scarborough News) - Alex Purver

ATTENDANCE - 2,455 (750 away)