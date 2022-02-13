Ryan Watson scored his second goal in as many games to put Boro 1-0 up at Lancaster

Bailey Gooda played his 100th competitive game, and Michael Coulson made his first start since October 30, as Boro turned on the style on a grim day in Lancashire, when, despite the boggy pitch, strong wind and non stop rain, they totally outplayed the home side, scoring a goal in each half to seal a highly impressive win, writes Steve Adamson.

The home side, playing with the driving rain at their backs, were quick out of the blocks, with Gooda clearing a low cross from Liam Brockbank, then Will Thornton earned a sixth-minute yellow card after bringing down Niall Cowperthwaite after he burst clear on goal.

That was as good as it got for Lancaster, as Boro quickly took control, and almost scored on 20 minutes when the superb Ryan Watson laid off to Coulson, whose shot was saved by keeper Curtis Anderson, then Glenn Street blocked as Thornton fired in the rebound.

Watson played a long ball forward to Coulson, who shot over, before a piece of magic from Kieran Glynn on 24 minutes saw him turn, dance round two defenders and pass to Watson, 25 yards from goal on the right, and he struck a low shot into the bottom left corner to open the scoring.

Despite the dreadful conditions both sides tried to pass the ball around, but Maloney, Glynn, Luca Colville and Simon Heslop were controlling the midfield, and the home side were unable to create any openings until shortly before the interval, when Rob Wilson drove a 20-yard free-kick into the solid Boro wall.

With the wind and rain at their backs, Boro totally dominated the second half.

On 48 minutes Lewis Maloney struck a free-kick that deflected off the wall and bounced off the top of the bar, then Glynn passed to Maloney, whose shot was deflected wide.

Colville also had a shot blocked by the massed home defence, then a strike from Maloney was tipped round the post by keeper Anderson.

After constant pressure Boro added a second goal on 68 minutes.

The outstanding Glynn was fouled wide on the right, and Watson sent over the free-kick to the far post, where sub Jake Day powered in a header that the keeper did well to keep out, but the rebound was slammed into the net by Coulson.

Day turned to shake off his marker before firing wide, Maloney also struck an effort just past the post then Colville laid off for sub James Cadman to fire a shot that was heading for the bottom corner, but keeper Anderson dived to make a fine save, and soon after, a Watson corner was headed over by Thornton.

Cadman played a terrific through-ball to Day, who slotted past the keeper, but had drifted marginally offside.

On the rare occasions Lancaster got out of their own half, the Boro back line was solid, with Ash Jackson, Watson, Gooda and Thornton faultless, and keeper Ryan Whitley not having a save to make all afternoon.

Shortly before the end, Simon Wills passed forward to Brockbank, who dragged his shot wide in the home side's best chance of the game, and there was just time for Glynn to set up Colville, who fired over as Boro ended the game well in control.

Every player put in a great shift in atrocious conditions, with Watson, Heslop and Gooda just pipped for the man of match award by the excellent Glynn.

A special mention also for the 130 travelling fans, who gave terrific vocal support throughout the game.

BORO: Whitley, Watson, Jackson (Weledji 87), Heslop, Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Maloney, Coulson (Cadman 74), Glynn, Wilson (Day 62)

MAN OF MATCH: Kieran Glynn.