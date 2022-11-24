Brunswick owners announce innovative partnership with Scarborough Athletic Football Club

The agreement, which brings together two of the town’s most well-known namesakes, extends beyond traditional sponsorship and will see SGI and SAFC collaborate on a range of community initiatives that will enable the club to have a greater presence in the town centre, while simultaneously driving increased footfall within the Brunswick.

In return, SGI will be positioned as SAFC’s Away Travel Sponsor for the 2022/23 season, while the Brunswick will have a brand presence inside the Flamingo Land Stadium, in the match-day programmes, and on the club’s digital channels.

Examples of the types of community initiatives the two partners are keen to build on include the SikSilk pop-up shop, which attracted hundreds of visitors to the Brunswick for the launch of the brand new leisure range and led to record breaking leisurewear sales for the club.

L-R: Stephen Marriott, Centre Manager at the Brunswick; Trevor Bull, Chairman at Scarborough Athletic Football Club

Also utilising the Brunswick as a base to promote New Year draw sales, Christmas sales and match tickets to fans who prefer to purchase them in person rather than online.

Nicola Bulley, Group Head of Marketing & Communications, commented: “SGI has a long tradition of supporting sports in the community, so our partnership with SAFC is a fantastic addition to our sponsorship activities!

“We’re really looking forward to exploring how we can work closely with the team at SAFC to help promote the club to the local community as well as boosting footfall within the centre.”

Rhiannon Hunt, Marketing and Commercial Officer at SAFC, added: “We are really grateful to Scarborough Group International for backing the Boro and becoming a major sponsor of the club.

"As a fan-owned community club, sponsorship and support from local businesses is crucial to our activities on and off the pitch.

“As we have progressed into the National League North, travel expense for the club has significantly increased.

