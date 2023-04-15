Buxton net last-gasp winner as Scarborough Athletic beaten at home yet again

Boro sub Dom Tear is denied by Buxton's goalkeeper Theo Richardson just before the half-time interval. PHOTOS BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

The 1-0 loss means Boro have not scored a home goal in six hours of play, since defeating Leamington 4-1 in February, writes Steve Adamson.

Despite the disappointing result, it was a decent game, with both sides creating chances, but the two defences were strong and difficult to break down.

Boro began brightly and a seventh minute corner from Lewis Maloney was headed goal-wards by Ryan Qualter, but Max Conway cleared off the line, then Kieran Glynn twice got in shots, turning sublimely to fire narrowly over, then accepting a pass from Michael Coulson before his low strike was smothered by keeper Theo Richardson.

Boro defender Ash Jackson gets to grips with Josh Granite.

Glynn and Jake Charles combined to set up Danny Greenfield, who shot just over, before Buxton went close on 29 minutes, when Diego Di Girolamo passed to Sam Osborne, who curled his shot past the far post.

The Bucks enjoyed a spell of pressure, with a shot from Conway blocked by Kieran Weledji, a Brad Jackson cross was headed wide by Osborne, Joe Cracknell dived to tip away a shot from the lively Osborne, and another Osborne shot was blocked by Qualter.

Boro, with Glynn in majestic form, played some lovely football, Jake Charles had a strike blocked by Jak McCourt, then Michael Coulson laid off to Ash Jackson, whose thunderous 30-yard shot brought out a terrific diving save from keeper Richardson, but Coulson was carried off with a knee injury eight minutes before the interval, and his replacement Dom Tear had a shot charged down by Connor Kirby.

Just before half-time, a scramble in the Boro goalmouth ended when Osborne bundled the ball wide.

Defender Ryan Qualter was on top form for the home side on Saturday.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both sides looking to create openings, but the defences remained on top.

Qualter was outstanding at the back for Boro, while Greenfield, Wiles and Charles all chased and battled for every ball in the opposition half. Charles won possession and set up Greenfield, who dinked his shot past the far post, then Tear headed wide from a Greenfield cross, and a through-ball from Weledji sent Charles clear, but he fired narrowly over.

For the visitors, Conway fired wide from 25 yards and Brad Jackson burst forward, but Cracknell dived to palm away his shot, then Osborne raced forward, but was halted by a strong sliding tackle from Weledji.

A fabulous turn from Greenfield, saw him tee up Glynn, who glided past two defenders before being fouled 30 yards out, but Maloney’s free-kick cleared the bar, then Alex Wiles had a shot blocked.

Boro skipper Michael Coulson is carried off the pitch after his first-half knee injury.

Both Di Girolamo and Jordan Barnett blazed over for the Bucks, before they snatched their late winner, when Barnett raced onto a long ball forward down the left, and flicked inside to Scott Boden, who slotted past Joe Cracknell.

In stoppage time, Charles passed forward to Tear, who squared to Maloney, and his shot went inches over the bar, seconds before the final whistle.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Qualter, Coulson (Tear 37), Wiles, Charles, Glynn, Greenfield

BUXTON - Richardson, Brown, Conway, Granite, Kirby, McCourt, Brisley, Osborne (Poole 81), Di Girolamo Jackson (Barnett 73), Ackroyd (Boden 63)

Hosts Scarborough Athletic put the Buxton defence under pressure PHOTOS BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

REFEREE - Shaun Taylor

GOAL - BUXTON - Scott Boden 88

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Kieran Weledji

BUXTON - Jak McCourt, Jordan Barnett

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Danny Greenfield