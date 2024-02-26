Cam Connelly at the double as Bridlington Town Rovers stay on top of East Riding County League Premiership

Cam Connelly hit a double as Bridlington Rovers stayed on top of East Riding County League Premiership

Rovers took the lead, Jake Lister rising at the near post to meet a well placed Samuel Flowerdew corner.

The second came shortly after as Ashton Dowson broke down the left before cutting in and hitting a great strike into the far corner.

Easington pulled a goal back from the spot despite the best efforts of keeper Harry Connelly.

Town started the second half with renewed enthusiasm and it wasn’t long before Cam Connelly burst past two defenders before slotting past the Easington keeper.

The lead was extended when Dec Tindall capped a great performance with a 20-yard dipping half-volley.

The visitors battled on and made it 4-2 but, with 10 minutes to go, Cam Connelly got his second as he was first to react to a loose ball in the area beating the keeper at his near post.

Brid Spa moved into the League Junior Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win at home to Beverley Town 3rds 1.

Championship leaders Brid Rovers Millau’s 100% record was halted by a 4-3 loss at Hodgsons, with Austen Wiles, Danny Anderson and Billy Tyler on target

James Cockerill and Shane Wilkes were on the scoresheet as Bridlington Rovers Reserves won 2-0 at home to Reckitts Reserves in Division One.

Brid Rovers 1903 edged to a 2-1 success at home to Driffield Town in Division Three.