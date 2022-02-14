Loan star Cameron Wilson

A statement on the club website said: "Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Cameron Wilson is to extend his stay with the Seadogs until the end of the season.

"The Scunthorpe United winger has impressed since joining in early January, playing a key part in the club's nine match unbeaten run since making his debut for the Seadogs.

"Cameron's loan was due to expire after Saturday's away fixture at Lancaster City, however the extension is mutually beneficial for Scarborough, Cameron and Scunthorpe, providing Cam with playing opportunities in a competitive league.

"We would like to thank Scunthorpe for their help in facilitating the loan extension.

"Scunthorpe have also confirmed that Cameron can play in the play-offs should Boro make them."