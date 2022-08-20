Captain Coulson at the double as 10-man Scarborough Athletic win at AFC Fylde

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Coulson

A dominant first-half display, in which skipper Michael Coulson scored twice, was followed by a dogged second half, as they repelled numerous Fylde attacks, whilst also creating further chances of their own, writes Steve Adamson.

As early as the second minute Kieran Glynn danced past two defenders before flicking his shot inches wide, then Ryan Watson had a shot blocked, and a couple of long throws from Ash Jackson caused panic in the home defence before being cleared.

Boro went ahead on 16 minutes when Coulson pounced on a poor ball forward from Harry Davis, raced forward and placed his shot into the bottom right of the net, and soon after, a Maloney cross was bundled just past the post by Will Thornton.

Boro doubled their lead on 23 minutes when the outstanding Glynn flicked a pass to Jackson on the left, he cut and fired a low shot that was blocked on the line by Kyle Morrison, but Coulson slotted home the rebound.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro were running riot, and a superb run from Glynn led to him laying off to Jake Charles inside the area, but Davis charged down his shot, then Will Jarvis fed Watson on the right, and his cross into the crowded goalmouth was headed clear by Morrison.

Watson also fired narrowly over, while for the home side, Bailey Gooda flung his body in the way of a strike from Nick Haughton, and Thornton made a superb tackle to foil Rowley shortly before the interval.

Two half-time substitutions seemed to perk up Fylde, and Boro keeper Joe Cracknell dealt confidently with a series of crosses into his area, and also saved at the feet of Sam Osborne.

In Boro forays, Dom Tear set up Watson, who fired narrowly over, and a mazy dribble from Glynn ended when he passed to Jarvis, whose low shot was saved by home keeper Chris Neal.

On 56 minutes Ash Jackson brought down Nick Haughton on the Fylde right wing, and the referee immediately flashed a red card, despite other defenders being in close proximity.

Fylde, now with a numerical advantage, created a number of chances, but Boro's defence was superb, with Cracknell pulling off some top saves, and Thornton, Gooda, Watson and Maloney getting in some strong tackles.

Cracknell dived to tip over a 30-yard strike from Curtis Weston, then made two terrific saves in quick succession, tipping over a shot from Haughton, and diving low to stop an effort from Osborne. Haughton also had a dipping shot flicked over by Cracknell.

Jarvis had a shot blocked by Weston, then Charles played a clever reverse pass out to Bramall on the left, and he cut inside and dinked a shot just past the far post.

Fylde went close when a swerving effort from Haughton was pushed over by the superb Cracknell.

As the game entered stoppage time Cracknell twice got down to save shots from Rowley and Haughton. The final whistle brought huge cheers from the vocal band of travelling supporters behind the goal.

BORO: Cracknell, Watson, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Coulson (Burton 60), Tear, Charles (Weledji 88), Glynn, Jarvis (Bramall 75)