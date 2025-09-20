Skipper Will Thornton heads in the winning goal against Oxford City. Photo by Wandering Photography

Boro clocked up a fifth successive home win, and boss Jono Greening recorded his 100th competitive win as manager, as skipper Will Thornton’s first half goal secured a hard fought 1-0 success against Oxford City on a cold, wet and windy afternoon in Bridlington.

With the strong wind and driving rain at their backs, Boro completely bossed the first half, but Oxford with the conditions in their favour, were much improved after the break.

Boro made a flying start, Rio Allan passed to Dom Tear, who flicked out to Alex Brown wide left, and his low cross was scrambled clear by Josh Ashby, a Luca Colville corner was palmed off the head of Alex Wiles by keeper Sam Lewis, and a Colville shot was blocked by Darnell Johnson.

The superb Colville back-heeled to Alex Purver, who crashed a ferocious 25-yard strike against the bar, then Tear glanced a header wide from a Harry Green cross - all this occurring in the opening 10 minutes.

Michael Duckworth celebrates the win with his teammates after the final whistle. Photo by Wandering Photography

Oxford weathered the storm, then enjoyed a good spell, Josh Parker scuffed a shot into the arms of Ryan Whitley, Michael Duckworth tackled Alfie Potter as he raced forward, and Zac McEachran just failed to connect with a ball into the goalmouth from Jacob Roddy.

Boro soon regained control, Colville curled a free-kick over the bar, but the deadlock was broken on 26 minutes, when a left-wing corner from Alex Purver was firmly headed home by Thornton at the back post.

Purver then fed Colville, who fired at the keeper, Brown and Wiles combined to set up Colville, who shot narrowly wide, another Colville shot was blocked by Charlie Wiggett, and Keiran Weledji surged forward and laid off to Brown, who teed up Wiles, whose shot was blocked by Ashby.

Oxford, now with the wind behind them, began the second half brightly.

Alex Wiles trying to thread a ball through for the home side. Photo by Wandering Photography

DJ Campton-Sturridge fired over, and a mazy Ewan Clark dribble was ended by a strong tackle from Brown.

They had a great chance to equalise on 61 minutes, when a Ewan Clark through-ball sent Tom Scott one-on-one with Boro keeper Whitley, who stood strong to parry Scott’s shot.

Oxford thought they had levelled on 73 minutes, when an Ashby corner was slammed into the net by Wiggett, but the ref blew for a foul on Whitley.

Ste Walker impressed when coming off the bench for Boro, his low ball into the goalmouth being hacked clear by Darnell, then Boro went close to doubling their lead when Colville crossed from the left and Allan slid in at the back post, but full-back Roddy somehow got back to block on the goal-line.

Ryan Whitley was named as the Boro player of the match at home to Oxford City. Photo by Wandering Photography

Oxford exerted further pressure, but Whitley dealt with all the high balls, and Brown tackled Clark when he charged into the area, then Latrell Humphrey-Ewers dinked a ball into the box, but Thornton dived to head clear.

Late Boro chances saw Colville tee up Allan, who drilled wide, and Walker’s ball to the back post was blazed over by Allan.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth (Waldron 80), Brown, Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (Walker 59), Tear (Maloney 70), Allan (Myers 83), Wiles, Colville, unused subs - Romero, Chapman.

OXFORD CITY - Lewis, Roddy, Ashby (c), Johnson, McEachran (Bittencourt De Oliveira 77), Wiggett, Parker, Scott (Humphrey-Ewers 72), Potter (Campton-Sturridge 32), Clark, Burroughs, unused subs - Tremi, Daniel, McConnell.

Boro full-back Alex Brown surges forward in another excellent performance. Photo by Wandering Photography

REFEREE - Tom Wilson.

GOAL - Will Thornton 26.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 12 (4 on target) OXFORD 3 (2 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 8 OXFORD 2.

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 OXFORD 1.

YELLOW CARDS - Kieran Weledji, Alex Purver (Boro), Alfie Potter (Oxford).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville (Scarborough News), Ryan Whitley (Match Sponsors).

ATTENDANCE - 722.