Carl Gray hat-trick fires North Riding Football League Division One leaders Lealholm to 6-0 win at Yarm

Fishburn Park will look to return to winning ways against

The visitors opened the scoring after only two minutes through Lewis Henderson, and less than two minutes later leading goalscorer Carl Gray doubled their lead and they never looked back.

William Stewart-Cross made it 3-0 on 23 minutes and the win was effectively sealed five minutes as Gray added his second.

Stewart-Cross scored his second goal of the game on 50 minutes and just before the hour mark Gray wrapped up his hat-trick with the final goal of the game.

The man of the match for the villagers was Jay Kilpatrick.

Lealholm, who were due to be in action at home to promotion rivals Great Ayton United on Wednesday, are on the road at another high-flying side, TIBS, on Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society will look to boost their chances of beating United and TIBS to the second promotion spot on Saturday when they head to Thirsk Falcons Development.

Fishburn Park suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to North Riding League Premier Division leaders Redcar Newmarket last weekend.

Fourth-placed Park return to action on Wednesday April 12 at fifth-placed South Park Rangers