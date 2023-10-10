Carl Gray hits four goals as Lealholm ease to 9-0 win at Great Ayton
Ben Marshall and Will Stewart-Cross smacked in a brace of goals apiece, with Brad Lewis completing the rout.
Daniel Drazdauskas and sub Tom Newton were on target as Staithes Athletic earned a 2-0 win at home to Stokesley SC.
Fishburn Park were held to a 2-2 draw at Kader.
James Organ-Simpson scored both goals for Park, with Jamie Lorains their star man.
This was a measure of revenge for Teessiders as Park had earned a 5-1 home midweek win against Kader in the North Riding FA Senior Cup.
Nathan Storr scored a brace, with Organ-Simpson and sub Sam Richardson also on target, an own goal completing the win for Park.
Whitby Fishermen's Society suffered a second-half collapse in their 8-2 loss at home to TIBS, as the hosts were only trailing 3-2 at half-time.