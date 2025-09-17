Carl Gray hits hat-trick as Lealholm net 4-0 win at Great Ayton United

Whitby Fishermen's Society lost 3-2 at Cleveland AFC in the Macmillan Bowl,. Photo by Brian Murfield

Carl Gray smashed home a hat-trick as Lealholm powered to a brilliant 4-0 win at Great Ayton United in the North Riding Football League Premier Division on Saturday.

Gray opened the scoring on 15 minutes and seven minutes before the interval the Tigers doubled their lead through Aaron Dale.

Hot-shot Gray sealed the win with his second six minutes into the second half and completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute.

Fishburn Park lost 7-2 at Linthorpe Academicals in the Macmillan Bowl.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost 3-2 at Cleveland AFC, despite holding a 2-1 lead the half-time interval.

Karl Storr and Owen Magor fired the visitors into an early lead but they were sunk by Cleveland’s second-half revival.

Danby lost 5-2 at home to early Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One leaders West Pier.

A Rhys Kipling hat-trick helped Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development to a 5-1 home win against third-placed Lealholm Reserves, the visitors’ first loss of the season after having won their first three matches.

The win put the young Fishermen in top spot, Freddie Barkas scoring their opener on 52 minutes and Jay Jordan also on target with an 80th-minute effort, while Kipling scored in the 65th, 71st and 88th minutes.

Goldsborough were also on top form as they earned a 3-0 home win against Slingsby United.

Adam Entwistle, Ben Watson and Jake Hambley were on target for Boro.

Fishburn Park Academy roared to a 4-0 home victory against Ryedale, the Park youngsters’ opening triumph of the league campaign.