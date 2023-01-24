Carl Gray hits six as North Riding League Division 1 leaders Lealholm roar to 14-1 win at Kader

Whitby Fishermen's Society won 2-1 at Marske United Reserves

Carl Gray started 2023 in the much the same way as he had ended 2022, smashing in six goals, four of them coming in the first half.

Mark McCarthy also struck a second-half hat-trick, sub Jake Hambley hitting two goals in the final seven minutes, with other goals coming from William Stewart-Cross, Brad Lewis and Calum Ripley.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society continued their push for promotion with a hard-earned 2-1 win at Marske United Reserves.

Goals from Jay Jordon and Jos Storr earned the three points for Fishermen, with Jordan Purvis the man of the match for the victors, who travel to Darlington RA Reserves this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic took another step towards avoiding Premier Division relegation with a 2-1 home win against Stokesley, thanks to a Connor Brown effort and an own goal.