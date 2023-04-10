Carl Gray’s double guides NRFL Division One leaders Lealholm to crucial 3-2 win at TIBS
North Riding Football League Division One leaders Lealholm had to work hard for a 3-2 win at fellow promotion-chasers TIBS on Saturday.
Carl Gray opened the scoring for the Tigers on 32 minutes and when the top scorer added a second just one minute before half-time, followed by a Lewis Henderson penalty in first-half stoppage-time the visitors looked to be cruising to victory.
TIBS battled back after the interval though to score two goals, but Lealholm hung on for the 3-2 win and maintain their healthy seven-point advantage over second-placed Whitby Fishermen’s Society.
Lealholm head to Darlington RA Reserves this Saturday.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society earned a superb 6-2 win at Thirsk Falcons, Karl Storr netting a hat-trick for the visitors.
Man of the match Joe Wilson, Kaleb Gravett and Josh Bowes also notched for the Fishermen, who host promotion rivals Great Ayton United in their next league game on Tuesday April 18.