Whitby Fishermen won at Thirsk to stay in second spot in the NRFL first division

Carl Gray opened the scoring for the Tigers on 32 minutes and when the top scorer added a second just one minute before half-time, followed by a Lewis Henderson penalty in first-half stoppage-time the visitors looked to be cruising to victory.

TIBS battled back after the interval though to score two goals, but Lealholm hung on for the 3-2 win and maintain their healthy seven-point advantage over second-placed Whitby Fishermen’s Society.

Lealholm head to Darlington RA Reserves this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society earned a superb 6-2 win at Thirsk Falcons, Karl Storr netting a hat-trick for the visitors.