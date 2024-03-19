Caroline Metcalfe leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Tyne Bridge to Boundaries Ultra

The Scarborough AC team at the Tyne Bridge to Boundaries Ultra event.

The race consisted of varied terrain from hard packed cycle ways, gravel paths and dirt trails, starting from from the Newcastle Quayside through to fields and woodlands, and all following the River Tyne, over a bridge at 17 miles, then back down the other side, writes Mick Thompson.

Caroline Metcalfe was the first of the club’s finishers in 138th place overall of 296 and a further 14 who did not finish, in 7.01.31.

Ann Kitto was first Over-70 female and 268th overall. Keith Pritchard second Over-70 male and 217th overall.

The Scarborough AC team at the Goathland fell race

All other results; Ruth Frank 169th, Nicky Doody 170th, 7.15.04, Andy Doody 232nd, Hilary Casey 269th Julia Webb 270th, Jean Fish 271st.

Thirteen club members competed in the latest race in the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Series, that was hosted by the club and held at Goathland, the setting for the ITV drama ‘Heartbeat’.

The course, which was very muddy after recent excessive rainfall, consisted of 11-kilometres with 200-metres of climb.

The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who made a welcome return to the league when finishing second overall of 141 and second Over-40.

He was followed by; Paul Lawton who was fifth, Robert Preston sixth, Andrew Davies 45th and third Over-65 who completed the team that was second overall.

Chris Bourne finished 49th and headed a second team that finished in eighth overall.

He was followed by: Mark May 51st, Neil Scruton 67th and first Over-75, Nick Coombs 81st.

The women’s team was led by Hester Butterworth who was fourth female overall and second Over-50.

She was followed by Sue Haslam in 18th and first O65 – now a F70, and Jayne Graves 32nd and first O60 who completed the team that finished in second place.