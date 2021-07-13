Cartman at the double as Scarborough Athletic retain Dave Holland Trophy

Nathan Cartman scored twice for Boro in the 3-1 win at home to Brid Town. Photo by Morgan Exley

Boro retained the trophy in Jono Greening’s first home match as manager, after an entertaining tussle with old rivals Brid, who included Boro old boys Pete Davidson, Nathan Hotte and Will Annan in their side.

Prior to kick-off there was a minute’s applause in memory of legendary former Scarborough FC manager Colin Appleton, and Boro made a promising start, with Ryan Watson crashing a 20-yard shot against the bar, before a low ball into the box from Michael Coulson was side-footed home by Nathan Cartman for the opening goal on 12 minutes.

Michael Ingham, in the Boro goal, tipped over a stinging shot from Annan, then Ryan Watson had a long-range strike saved by visiting keeper James Hitchcock.

Boro doubled their lead on 42 minutes when the lively Cartman pounced on a poor backpass and rounded the keeper to slot home his second goal, and the impressive Lewis Maloney had a shot saved shortly before the half time whistle.

Greening shuffled his pack for the second half, and Brid made a bright start with Boro’s trialist keeper saving well to deny Andy Norfolk, and Davidson going on a surging run towards goal before being crowded out.

Watson then blazed a free-kick over and Cartman shot narrowly wide for Boro, as both sides looked to create openings.

Cam Connolly screwed an effort wide for Brid, then Boro trialist Nick Hutton side-footed inches past the post, before Boro added a third goal on 74 minutes when Maloney, who had an excellent game, curled a 25-yard free-kick round the wall and into the top left corner.

Brid grabbed a stoppage time consolation when Andy Norfolk blasted home from the edge of the area to round off a terrific, keenly contested game.

Some very encouraging performances for manager Greening, with Watson dictating play in the middle of the park, Cartman taking his two goals superbly, Coulson looking sharp after a recent injury, Bailey Gooda strong and assured at the back, and wing-backs Josh Barrett and Ash Jackson both superb going forward.

New signing from Marske United, Maloney was a real live wire, chasing and harrying, and young trialist midfielder Lewis Gibson looks a very promising player.