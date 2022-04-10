Cayton Corinthians end their Scarborough Sunday League season with a 7-4 defeat of Roscoes Bar
Cayton Corinthians completed their Scarborough Sunday League season with a 7-4 home win against Roscoes Bar.
Shaun Dolan opened the scoring before an own goal made it 2-0.
Dan Bywater then converted Ben Dolan’s corner for the third before Si Coupland sent the Corinthians into the break 4-0 ahead.
It took just a minute into the second half for Brad Atkinson to make it 5-0.
With Cayton coasting a disputed decision saw Roscoes convert the resulting free-kick.
What seemed a consolation effort soon became 5-3 as Roscoes hit two more goals.
A Ryan Lamb wonder goal gave Cayton breathing space once again but Roscoes pulled it back to 6-4 with 10 minutes to go, to set up a nervy finish.
Tyler Beck sealed the win for Cayton, for who player-boss Steven Frederiksen was man of the match.
John Price smacked in a hat-trick for Roscoes, with Craig Spooner scoring the other goal.
The Roscoes man of the match was Ellis Cooper.
