Bridlington Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite hailed the importance of grants in allowing the Seasiders to provide football opportunities for all.​

The Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One East side are one of the most recent recipients of funding from the Trident Community Foundation (TCF), which has supported over 40 clubs in the seventh and eighth tiers pursue community projects.

For Brid, the money has allowed them to provide active participation in sport for people who are otherwise might miss out on social and competitive football due to their disabilities, learning differences or impairments.

Money will be put towards sportswear and coaching equipment, as well as the hiring of an indoor sports hall – a necessity as the cold winter months approach.

And Smurthwaite praised the TCF for their vital and continued support of non-League clubs in a footballing world characterised by financial inequality.

He said: “It’s massive because you look at the money in football, you look at the Premier League, the wages and transfer fees – then we try to get £500 for something and get knocked back.

“Without that help [of the TCF], you're just relying virtually on a sole benefactor – who, in this case, is generally myself.

“It’s not good for the health of non-league football where it's just down to the benefactors, because at the end of the day they’ll begin to think, is this worthwhile?

“We were really pleased to have got the grants that we've had recently, but we need to keep looking to see if there's any more.

“It's absolutely vital that there is grant money available.”

The Seasiders are one of the non-League sides across the country to take advantage of the crucial funding that has been on offer since the launch of the programme in 2020.

League sponsors Pitching In have issued over £100,000 in grants to date and Smurthwaite has also urged other non-league clubs to apply for funding, highlighting the accessibility of the grants.

“Applying is not that difficult to do,” he added.

“If any other clubs are interested, please have a look at it and try and get your share of what the Trident Community Foundation is offering.”

On the pitch, Bridlington have endured a difficult start to the season, playing their football in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Survival will be the aim for the club as they continue to combat their difficulties, not least of which includes their recruitment struggles.

“The difficulty, like a lot of clubs in our position, is goal scorers,” Smurthwaite said.

“It doesn't help us being where we are geographically out on a limb. At this level of football now, there unfortunately aren't many local players good enough to sort of represent us, so we've got to stretch further afield – then the expenses get stretched as well.

“We've got a good nucleus of players who've been with us in this league for the last two seasons and we've managed to stay in.

“But it's going to be tough because this division, it’s getting tougher every year.”