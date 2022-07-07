Chairman Trevor Bull excited by Scarborough Athletic's opening National League North fixture at Brackley Town

Brackley are likely to be one of the sides pushing for promotion in the 2022-23 campaign as they lost out 1-0 to York City in the National League North play-off semi-final last season.

After the long trip south to Brackley, Boro will then kick off their home campaign against Hereford on Saturday August 13, before playing host to Bradford Park Avenue on Tuesday August 16.

Bull said: “Going all the way to Brackley is a very tough start but it’s great to be up against one of the very best sides in the division, this will tell us immediately what the National League North is all about.

“The club secretary was straight onto the phone to coach companies planning our travel to Brackley at 9am on Wednesday morning, this long trip shows how big a league this is geographically.

“The fixtures coming out makes it all seem a lot more real now. It is amazing how quickly the club has risen through the leagues as it was only 2018 when we were in the Northern Premier League first division. We are absolutely buzzing ahead of the new season.”

Bull is also looking forward to facing familiar foes in the first home game of the season.

He added: “The old club, Scarborough FC, played against Hereford, so they are a familiar club and they should bring a decent amount of fans up for the first home game.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull hugs boss Jono Greening after their promotion to the National League North

“Then Bradford Park Avenue are another team that are familiar to Athletic, so that home double is an excellent way to start off with.

“The Boston United home match on the Saturday over the August Bank Holiday should also be a big game.”

After the Bradford game, Boro then head to Fylde on Saturday August 20, before hosting Boston United at home over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Athletic then travel to Blyth for the August Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, fixture.

Boro players celebrate their promotion to the National League North

The festive fixtures between Boxing Day and January 2, see Boro play fellow fan-owned club, Darlington twice in a week, away on December 26 and the home fixture being on New Year’s Day.

Boro complete the season at home to Banbury United on Saturday April.29 2023.

Bull was happy that the league agreed to their request to face Darlington over the festive season.

He added: “We approached the National League to ask them if we could face Darlington over the Christmas and New Year period, as it made sense to have as little travel as possible for those two fixtures.

“These should be great matches for both sets of fans over the festive period.

“We are also happy that we have not been given too many tough away trips on Tuesday nights, apart from Peterborough Sports on March 7, though of course we could get some more as the season progresses due to poor weather or cup commitments.