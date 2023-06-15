Chairman Trevor Bull excited to see new Scarborough Athletic stars in pre-season action

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is looking forward to seeing the new-look Seadogs side in action in pre-season. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

Pre-season kicks off on Tuesday July 4 at home to Selby Town, 7.45pm kick-off, with further home clashes against Brid Town on July 11, a Hull City XI on Saturday July 15, Tadcaster on July 18 and Tonbridge Angels on July 22.

Bull said: “It’s great to have our pre-season fixtures ready to go.

"I always look forward to seeing our new players in a Boro shirt and watching how through pre-season the team starts to knit together.

Boro fans will be returning to The Flamingo Land Stadium for the pre-season friendlies in July.

"This period is a key part of our preparation to make sure we’re ready when we get to our first league game on August 5.”

Boro’s pre-season fixtures

Tue July 4 v Selby T (home) 7.45pm ko.

Sat July 8 v Stockton T (away) 3pm ko.

July 11 v Brid T (h) Dave Holland Memorial Trophy, 7.45pm ko.

Thu July 13 – Scarb Athletic Xi v Pickering T (a), 7.30pm ko.

Sat July 15 v Hull City XI (h) 3pm ko.

Tue July 18 v Tadcaster (h) 7.45pm ko.

Sat July 22 v Tonbridge Angels (h) 3pm ko.

Tue July 25 v Guiseley (a) 7.45pm ko.

Sat July 29 v Marske U (a) 3pm ko.

Boro fans will be able to find out their fixtures for the National League North 2023-24 season on Wednesday July 5 at 1pm.

The next generation of Boro stars can try out for the club’s Academy teams at this weekend’s open trials at Filey Community Sports Club.

Bull added: “The Academy Trials are a great opportunity for local players to get involved with one of our teams.

"Next season we will have more teams and players than ever before, it’s an exciting time to be a Boro player, whichever team you’re in.”

On Saturday, from 10am to 12noon, the Under-7s (boys and girls), the U9s, who play on Sundays, and the U11s, who play on Saturdays in the Junior Premier League, hold their open trials.

From 1-3pm, the Girls U9s & U10s (Sunday), Girls U11s & U12s (Sunday), U8s (Boys and Girls on a Sunday), U10s (to play in the U11s Minor League on Sundays), U10s to play in the Minor League on Sundays and U12s (playing on a Saturday), will all be on trial.

On Sunday, from 10am to 12noon, the trials are for the U15s & U13s (both play on a Saturday), and from 1pm-3pm the U14s (play on a Saturday) & U19s (play on a Sunday).

Arrive 30 minutes early to register and bring football kit, shin pads, a drink and a rain-top.

Parking is available on site and the cafe will be open for refreshments.

There are also toilets and changing facilities.