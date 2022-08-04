Chairman Trevor Bull sets sights on Scarborough Athletic's landmark National League North opener at Brackley Town

Boro chairman Trevor Bull and boss Jono Greening hug after the Matlock Town win in the play-off final last season

And Jono Greening’s team have been handed a huge boost by Boro supporter Stuart Welsh, who has sponsored the club’s overnight stay in a hotel before the game at Brackley thanks to his £1,000 donation.

Bull said: “It really is landmark game for the club on Saturday, it may not be as big a game as the play-off matches but it is still a really big sign of how far we have come in 15 years.

“To manage to get to the same level as the old club, Scarborough FC, were playing at is a massive achievement. There were a lot of doubters when we started up but we have made it back to National League North level.

“The club are very grateful for long-time supporter Stuart Welsh’s kind donation to sponsor the overnight travel for Brackley.

“The players and Jono really appreciate his backing, we had identified six games where the travel was too much for the players to be sat on a bus trip and were looking at sponsors to cover the costs of an overnight stay in a hotel.

“Someone has also enquired about helping pay for the next overnight stop, so if anyone wants to help out they can contact the club through the usual channels.”

Bull is also happy with the way that pre-season has gone for the Seadogs. Greening’s team have won three games, drawn one and lost four.

Boro celebrate beating Matlock Town in the play-off final last season

The chairman said: “Results are not the main thing with pre-season games, it is mainly about getting the players fit for the start of the season.

“As far as new recruits go, Jono is still talking to players and he is hoping to get them in as soon as possible.

“This is a very strong league we are going into, with nine former Football League clubs in it and lots of clubs with a lot of financial backing, so we will go into the campaign as underdogs.

“But there is a great team spirit here at Boro, and the new players who have come in have fitted into this well.”

Athletic have also been busy preparing for the season off the pitch as well, with a new Boro Bar marquee being put together to offer a new place for fans to meet up and have a drink before the game.

Bull said: “We started putting the new marquee up this week after Everyone Active gave us permission to place it on the multi-purpose sports court.

“It will also help earn the club a bit more money by having our own bar.

“The electrics will be fitted in the next week or so along with the breweries coming in soon as well.

“It will be ready for the first home National League North game of the season, against Hereford, on Saturday August 13.

“The Boro Bar will be a great place for fans to meet up and have a drink and chat about the game.