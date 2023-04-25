Champions Pocklington Town 1sts end Humber Premier League season with a 2-1 win at Hall Road Rangers

Joint Managers Mark Watkinson and Joe Cooney with the trophy PHOTO BY JIM HANSEN

After the drama of sealing their first-ever league title the previous Saturday, it was a tough away game to end the season against Hall Road for the Churchill Tyres Humber Premier League 1st team last weekend.

With Town missing some of their regular starters, a slow first half saw Hall Road take the lead into the break.

But, after a real test from a team who were in with the chance of the title themselves until a few weeks ago, an improved second-half fightback saw goals from Luke Cranswick and a Chris Dempsey screamer see the champions to a 2-1 success.

Team Captain Tom Scrowston and Coach Joe Cooney with the Humber Premier Trophy

After receiving the trophy from the Humber League secretary, the lads enjoyed celebrating their win and can look back on a fantastic season where 13 wins and two draws from their last 15 league games saw them win the league by a clear margin and have the best defensive record across the league and the best goal difference.

The Town management team Joe Cooney and Mark Watkinson deserve immense credit and respect for rebuilding the team and steering them through a successful season to this long sought after title for the club.

The YARA sponsored York Minster Engineering Football League Pocklington Town 3rd team’s poor run of form continued last Saturday when they went down away to the newly crowned Reserve A League champions Dunnington FC Reserves 4-0.

This may have been a frustrating afternoon for Town but congratulations go to the home side on their title win.

Pocklington Town netted the Humber Premier League title

The team are due to be back in action this evening when they take on Wigginton Grasshoppers Reserves at home in a 7pm kick-off, looking to get the points needed to banish the real fears of relegation to the Reserve B League.

