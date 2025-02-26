Champions Scalby Under-16s complete season as Invincibles after 7-0 win at Hamilton

Champions Scalby Under-16s completed an invincible season with a 7-0 win at Hamilton.

​Scalby Under-16s topped off a fabulous York Youth Football season in style by finishing the campaign unbeaten with a resounding 7-0 win at a spirited Hamilton Panthers.

The long journey was made a little easier knowing the title was sealed the previous week but the additional title of Invincibles spurred the lads on in stormy conditions.

In what has been a trend in the last three matches, Scalby started swiftly and got the first goal on the board inside four minutes. Oscar Jennison’s defence-splitting through-ball to the marauding right-back Tom McWilliam who arrived at the edge of the box and with a powerful finish had Scalby on the front foot.

It wasn’t long before Scalby found themselves 2-0 up and some great quick one-touch football resulted in Kobi Malone’s ball over the top, finding Rowan Ashall who not for the first time this season netted very neatly from just outside the box.

Some precise slick interplay between Max Baldwin and Harvey Wright then resulted in Theo Dickinson testing the Hamilton goalkeeper.

A long-range effort from Jennison was parried and the quickest to react was the onrushing Harrison Garton who swooped to make it 3-0.

Hamilton sprang the offside trap and a neat finish looked like it was heading over the Scalby keeper Zak Deighton into the net before his fingertip save kept it out.

A sharp chance carved out for Levi Streets after a cross from Rhys Bone went narrowly wide and a great run from Streets moments later was finished well but a marginal offside meant it stayed 3 nil at the break.

In the second half, Scalby again started well and Levi Streets got his well deserved goal with a lovely strike to make it 4-0 after a bustling run from Rhys Bone.

Neat work down the left between Bertie Monkman, John Mathers and Finley Mallinson resulted in the long range effort by Streets being followed in by the ever relentless Ashall who was unlucky to see his effort bounce just the wrong side of the post.

Scalby made it 5-0 as a neat backheel from Theo Dickinson inside the opposition box meant the ball came to Malone who rifled his shot home.

The centre-back trio of Ed Chamberlain, Bertie Monkman and Bone have formed a formidable proposition for all opposition strikers, yet it was this trio that led to Scalby’s sixth goal.

This came as Hamilton broke away however a great interception from Monkman ended up with Bone controlling the ball, flicking it through to Chamberlain who took a neat first touch to create space and a curling left footed finish neatly into the corner.

A curling shot from Chamberlain was saved but again quickest to react was Garton who swept up his second of the game and make the final score 7-0 and give the champions an Invincible season.