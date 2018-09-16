Champs Angel claim winning start at plucky Fylingdales

Scarborough Sunday League champions Angel saw off a second-half revival from the home side to earn an 8-4 success at Fylingdales.

The away side looked to be heading to an easy win at 5-0 up at half-time, but Dales pulled it back to 5-3 before Angel soared to an 8-4 win.

Cam Dobson smashed in four goals for the victors, with Jackson Jowett and Lloyd Henderson netted two apiece.

Matthew Griffiths and Jowett were the star men for Angel, with Adam Smith also impressing after stepping up from the reserves.

Trafalgar cruised to a 10-0 home win against Valley, Jamie Patterson banging home four goals and Sam Garnett hitting a hat-trick.

Tyson Stubbings, Kieran Link and Jack Ramos, who was man of the match on his Traf debut, also notched for Joel Ramm's team.

James Thompson was named man of the match for a depleted Valley side.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "I’d like to give my whole team massive credit they came out after coming second from division two last year and held their own in the first half against the county champions."

West Pier claimed a superb 4-3 win at Newlands.

Both sides were depleted but it was Pier who took the honours thanks to goals from young striker Dane Robinson (2), an own goal and a last-minute winner from sub Will Jenkinson.

The Newlands scorers were man of the match Josh Welburn, Callum O'Keefe and Kyle O'Toole, with joint-boss Lee Dolan proud of the efforts of his youthful side, which had an average age of 19.

Saints claimed a dramatic late 5-4 home win against Castle Tavern in Division Two.

Wayne Shaw's header put Tavern in front, and Jamie Fowler made it 2-0 before Elliott Backhouse pulled a goal back.

The home side went in front through goals from James Beasley and Rafal Jackow, Paul Mills levelling before debutant Dave Wilkinson made it 4-3, Mills then equalising from the spot.

Six minutes from time man of the match Beasley netted despite protests for offside from Tavern, who had Mills and Ben Robinson on top form.

Cayton Corinthians claimed a 4-2 home win against Roscoes Bar, with Ryan Jones netting a double for the villagers.

Nicko Dunn and man of the match Si Coupland netted for Cayton, with Carl Hepples and George Allen on target for the visitors.

Angel Reserves powered to a 9-1 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Jake Moore smacked home a first-half hat-trick for the visitors, with goals from Ryan Somers (2), Marcus Mockridge, Aaron Armstrong, Matty Forsyth and Michael Hernandez, with a cracking 20-yard shot, completing the rout.

James Day's penalty was the only consolation for Eastfield, whose man of the match was Adam Martin.

Moore was named as the Angel star man for his treble and two assists, while right-back Matty Walker also shone on his first start.