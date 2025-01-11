Scarborough Athletic Reserves moved into the semi-finals of the North Riding FA County Cup. Photo by Rhys O'Callaghan

​A four-goal blast from Charlie Colley propelled Scarborough Athletic Reserves to a 6-1 win against Great Ayton United to secure their place in the semi-finals of the North Riding FA County Cup.

Paul Exley’s side turned on the style as they brushed aside their North Riding League visitors with a hugely impressive performance at the Scarborough Sports Village, writes Steve Adamson.

Colley was rampant down the right and opened the scoring on nine minutes after latching onto a terrific through-ball from Jake Reeves, and neatly slotting past the keeper.

Colley then had a shot blocked by Connor Bagan, before doubling the lead when he accepted a pass from Robbie Scarborough and fired past keeper Jay Baker.

Jack Boocock’s tackle halted a Colley dribble, then Boro were unlucky when a Reeves cross was headed against the bar by Saikou Sillah.

Ayton striker Lewis Reeve curled wide from a free-kick, and also twice fired straight at keeper Ben Chamberlain, then Cole Stephenson fired into the chest of the Boro keeper.

Taylor Hide raced forward for Boro, but was stopped by a superb Keane Grantham tackle, a volley from George Walmsley was blocked by Ayton skipper Scott Matthewman, then a Colley strike was blocked by Thompson Sarkodie, but Colley completed his hat-trick, pouncing on a sloppy back pass to slam past the keeper on 29 minutes.

The visitors reduced the arrears when Hassan Mtambo burst down the right and passed into the goalmouth, for Reeve to turn and fire in off the left-hand post. Just before the interval Boro’s Reeves skipped past two defenders, but keeper Baker dived to tip away his shot.

Colley dribbled forward before shooting into the arms of Baker, then Walmsley dinked a shot wide, before Boro went 4-1 up, as Colley bent a 25-yard free-kick into the bottom left-corner on 54 minutes.

It was one-way traffic, a Scarborough shot was blocked by the excellent Sarkodie, Colley scuffed a shot wide, then Reeves teed up Emilio Colangelo-Cole, whose fierce shot forced a superb diving save from Baker.

A Walmsley strike was blocked by Michael Hoyland, but it became 5-1 when Walmsley passed across the goalmouth, giving Reeves an easy tap-in at the back post.

Colley laid off to the impressive Hide, who sidefooted wide, before Boro added a sixth goal, when a Colley corner was headed into his own net by Stephenson. Colangelo-Cole fired wide and the excellent Walmsley had a strike well saved by keeper Baker, while the visitors also created chances, as Hoyland flashed a shot wide and a Nathan Wilson free-kick was volleyed goalwards by Matthewman, but Ben Chamberlain saved at his near post.

Boro finished strongly, a Billy Leech shot was palmed away by Baker, Luke Rees headed over, and a Calum Hudson header was tipped over by substitute keeper Cody Powell.

Boss Exley said, “Although we led at the break, I thought we gave the ball away too cheaply and allowed Great Ayton to get back into the game, but we changed formation slightly in the second half, managing to retain possession and control the game, and the lads fully deserved the win.”

BORO RESERVES - Chamberlain, Pllu, Hide, Hudson, Simpson, McGinty, Sillah, Reeves (c), Scarborough, Walmsley, Colley, subs - Rose, Exley, Colangelo-Cole, Leech, Rees.

REFEREE - Jordan Banks.

BORO GOALS - Charlie Colley 9, 15, 29, 54, Jake Reeves 61, Cole Stephenson og 69; GREAT AYTON GOAL - Lewis Reeve 37.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO RES 26 (12 on target) GREAT AYTON 10 (6 on target).

CORNERS - BORO RES 9 GREAT AYTON 5.

OFFSIDES - BORO RES 3 GREAT AYTON 1.

YELLOW CARDS - BORO RES - Saikou Sillah, Emilio Colangelo-Cole; GREAT AYTON - Thompson Sarkodie, MacAuley, Massey.

BORO RES MAN OF MATCH - Charlie Colley.

ATTENDANCE - 118.

