Charlie Smith and Rhys Kipling hit trebles in excellent Fishburn Park victory
A Ryan Thompson goal three minutes before the half-time break earned Staithes Athletic a 1-0 win at Great Ayton United.
Lealholm suffered an agonising 5-4 home loss against second-placed Grangetown on Wednesday, the visitors netting twice in the closing moments.
The Tigers’ Brad Lewis notched after 15 minutes. Grangetown levelled on 40 minutes. The hosts struck three minutes later through Aaron Dale, only for the visitors to level on the stroke of half-time.
Kane Broadley made it 3-2 on the hour, but the away side levelled just two minutes later, Carl Gray hit a fourth on 75 minutes only for two goals in the final five minutes to secure a stunning Grangetown win.