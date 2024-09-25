Chloe McArthur blasts four as Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s defeat Strensall

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s powered to a 10-0 home win against Strensall.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s powered to a 10-0 home win against a depleted Strensall team at Sherburn.

The opening exchanges were pretty even but Boro took control when Mia Morris fired home from a tight angle and then it was one-way traffic as the hosts were just too strong as further goals were scored in the first half from Amy Kemp, a brace from the outstanding Chloe McArthur and also another quick brace for sub Sophie Overfield to make the half-time score 6-0.

Boro evened the numbers to 8-a-side in the second half and made multiple positional substitutions to try and make the game more even but the Boro girls were just too strong all over the park and Sophie Grey had a storming game in an unusual midfield role.

Girl of the game Chloe McArthur added another brace to take her tally to four goals and claim the match ball for the second week running, Isla Williams chipped in with another goal from midfield and Mia Morris rounded off the scoring in the closing stages.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s came bouncing back after the previous week’s disappointment with a terrific 8-1 win at Poppleton Tigers

The visitors were on the front foot from the kick-off, several shots going wide or over in the first 10 minutes.

In the 12th minute Amelia Breckon fought her way down the right and whipped the ball across into the middle of the box for Lucy Webster to fire home.

Breckon got her name on the scoresheet in the 28th minute with a powerfully driven shot from the edge of the box. This led to a Poppleton collapse, and Boro almost scoring at will, with Emilie Watson scoring her first under-18 goal in the 37th minute, Webster again in the 38th minute with a chip over the keeper.

A rare Poppleton attack saw a wonderful save from keeper Brooke Mason that unfortunately left her injured, however play continued and the visitors counter attacked and Watson hit her second goal in the 40th minute.

Lucy Webster selflessly gave up her chance of scoring further and put the keeper gloves on for the rest of the game. Breckon made it 6-0 to the visitors immediately before half-time.

Breckon and Watson both scored a goal apiece to complete their hat-tricks.

Poppleton hit a consolation goal in the 68th minute.