Chloe McArthur stars in Scarborough Ladies Under-13s’ 7-2 win at Holme Rovers​

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s powered to a 7-2 win against Holme Rovers.

Boro started the game on the front foot taking the game to Holme with a quick succession of corners.

And it wasn’t long until the away team went in front when Chloe McArthur picked the ball up on the edge of the area went on a mazy run past three defenders and finished into the bottom corner.

But Boro didn’t have everything their own way as Holme hit back scoring twice with two quick breakaway goals to go 2-1 in front.

It took a little while for Boro to get back into their rhythm but it was girl of the game McArthur who helped stage the comeback when she crossed for O’Hara to make the score 2-2 just before half-time and McArthur wasn’t done there she still had time to unleash a strike from the edge of the area which flew past the keeper to take Boro in front at half-time.

Boro started the second half more composed and straight on the front foot causing Holme many problems in defence.

And it was Elle Abell who was next on the scoresheet with a finish inside the area and after that it was all one-way traffic for Boro with O’Hara able to grab a brace to complete her hat-trick, the pick being a great team passing move for O'Hara to slot home. Anya Joy rounded off the scoring for Boro with a finish inside the area.

The Girl of the Game award went to McArthur for her great inspired attacking performance.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s earned a superb 3-2 win at Wigginton Grasshoppers on Saturday, a result which lifted them into top spot.

The game started with both teams attacking strong, it was the home team that found the back of the net first and that remained the same until half-time.

In the second half Boro came out strong and it wasn't long before Jorji Crawford had a shot only for it to rebound off the keeper to the feet of Phoebe Philps to slot it past the keeper for the equaliser 1-1.

This is where the home team started to get frustrated and make a few mistakes resulting in a penalty for Boro.

Lucy Fairbank stepped up and expertly put it away to make it 2-1 to the visitors.This lead only lasted a couple of minutes as Boro returned the favour and gave the Grasshoppers a penalty which they slotted in to equalise.

As the game went on Wigginton were getting more frustrated and physical, Boro kept their composure, finally getting the winning goal scored by Fairbank.

Player of the match went to Jess Corner, voted for by the parents.