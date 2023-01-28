Ciaran McGuckin scored both goals as Boro drew 2-2 at Boston United

Boro made a flying start, going ahead in the second minute, when a clever back-heel from Kieran Glynn set up Michael Coulson, whose shot was deflected out for a corner on the right, and Luca Colville’s cross was powerfully headed home by McGuckin, writes Steve Adamson.

Boston drew level just six minutes later, from their first corner, as Billy Chadwick floated an outswinger from the left, and skipper Luke Shiels guided his header towards the bottom left corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro had the majority of the possession and created some good openings.

Ryan Watson impressed in the 2-2 draw for Boro at Boston United

Coulson teed up McGuckin who side-footed narrowly over, Ryan Watson, who had a terrific game, fired a 20-yarder straight at keeper Tiernan Brooks, Alex Wiles passed to Watson, whose shot was blocked and a swerving cross from Colville was tipped over the bar by Brooks.

For the hosts, a low strike from Sam McLintock was well held by Joe Cracknell, then Boro again pressed forward, and Wiles hooked a shot just over, before they restored their lead two minutes before the interval, when Wiles battled for the ball on the right, raced to the bye-line and cut back for McGuckin to lash his shot past keeper Brooks.

McGuckin, who collided with an advertising hoarding shortly before the interval, was replaced by former Boston favourite Ash Jackson at the break.

The home side created the first chance of the half, but Tre Mitford fired straight at Cracknell, then on 57 minutes Boro went so close to doubling their lead, as a long throw into the box from Jackson was flicked on by Kieran Burton to Wiles, who crashed his low shot against the right-hand post with the keeper beaten.

Mitford blazed over and a shot from Jordan Burrow was blocked by Burton, then a cross from Tom Platt flashed across the Boro goalmouth as Boston looked for a leveller.

Boro then went forward, and a cross from Lewis Maloney was met by Wiles, whose first time volley was blocked by Platt, and a mazy dribble from Kieran Glynn set up Coulson, who fired over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston equalised for the second time on 79 minutes when Zak Goodson on the right, passed inside to Jake Wright, who slotted home from close range.

The nearest to a late winner was when Coulson struck a shot towards the bottom left corner, but debutant keeper Brooks dived to push the ball away, then Simon Heslop set up Watson, whose shot was held by Brooks, and in the last minute McLintick had a strike charged down by Jackson.

BOSTON: Brooks, Sephton, Platt, Shiels, Mitford, Goodson, Chadwick (Burrow 62), McLintock, Mills, Cummings (Wright 62), Hasani (Pollock 68).

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Burton, Maloney, Gooda, Watson, Coulson, McGuckin (Jackson 46), Wiles (Ilesanmi 81), Glynn (Heslop 74), Colville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REFEREE: Dale Baines

GOALS - BOSTON - Tre Mitford 8, Jake Wright 79

BORO: Ciaran McGuckin 2, 43

YELLOW CARDS: BOSTON - Zak Mills, BORO: Ciaran McGuckin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCARBOROUGH NEWS MAN OF MATCH: Ryan Watson