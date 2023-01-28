Ciaran McGuckin nets double but Scarborough Athletic denied victory by late Boston United leveller
Rotherham loanee Ciaran McGuckin scored both goals, but a late equaliser for hosts Boston United, who included three debutants in their side, secured them a 2-2 draw at the impressive Jakeman’s Community Stadium.
Boro made a flying start, going ahead in the second minute, when a clever back-heel from Kieran Glynn set up Michael Coulson, whose shot was deflected out for a corner on the right, and Luca Colville’s cross was powerfully headed home by McGuckin, writes Steve Adamson.
Boston drew level just six minutes later, from their first corner, as Billy Chadwick floated an outswinger from the left, and skipper Luke Shiels guided his header towards the bottom left corner.
Boro had the majority of the possession and created some good openings.
Coulson teed up McGuckin who side-footed narrowly over, Ryan Watson, who had a terrific game, fired a 20-yarder straight at keeper Tiernan Brooks, Alex Wiles passed to Watson, whose shot was blocked and a swerving cross from Colville was tipped over the bar by Brooks.
For the hosts, a low strike from Sam McLintock was well held by Joe Cracknell, then Boro again pressed forward, and Wiles hooked a shot just over, before they restored their lead two minutes before the interval, when Wiles battled for the ball on the right, raced to the bye-line and cut back for McGuckin to lash his shot past keeper Brooks.
McGuckin, who collided with an advertising hoarding shortly before the interval, was replaced by former Boston favourite Ash Jackson at the break.
The home side created the first chance of the half, but Tre Mitford fired straight at Cracknell, then on 57 minutes Boro went so close to doubling their lead, as a long throw into the box from Jackson was flicked on by Kieran Burton to Wiles, who crashed his low shot against the right-hand post with the keeper beaten.
Mitford blazed over and a shot from Jordan Burrow was blocked by Burton, then a cross from Tom Platt flashed across the Boro goalmouth as Boston looked for a leveller.
Boro then went forward, and a cross from Lewis Maloney was met by Wiles, whose first time volley was blocked by Platt, and a mazy dribble from Kieran Glynn set up Coulson, who fired over.
Boston equalised for the second time on 79 minutes when Zak Goodson on the right, passed inside to Jake Wright, who slotted home from close range.
The nearest to a late winner was when Coulson struck a shot towards the bottom left corner, but debutant keeper Brooks dived to push the ball away, then Simon Heslop set up Watson, whose shot was held by Brooks, and in the last minute McLintick had a strike charged down by Jackson.
BOSTON: Brooks, Sephton, Platt, Shiels, Mitford, Goodson, Chadwick (Burrow 62), McLintock, Mills, Cummings (Wright 62), Hasani (Pollock 68).
BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Burton, Maloney, Gooda, Watson, Coulson, McGuckin (Jackson 46), Wiles (Ilesanmi 81), Glynn (Heslop 74), Colville.
REFEREE: Dale Baines
GOALS - BOSTON - Tre Mitford 8, Jake Wright 79
BORO: Ciaran McGuckin 2, 43
YELLOW CARDS: BOSTON - Zak Mills, BORO: Ciaran McGuckin
SCARBOROUGH NEWS MAN OF MATCH: Ryan Watson
ATTENDANCE: 1,726 (193 away).