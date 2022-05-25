The former Hartlepool United youngster made 14 appearances for the Seasiders last season - scoring against York City, writes Liam Ryder.
In his first full season with the club, he impressed Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam, and he has been rewarded with a new one-year contract, with the option of that being extended.
Shepherd told whitbytownfc.com: "It's now my time to kick on and hopefully get a solid space in the team next year.
"I was in and out for most of the season last year, and then went out to Newton Aycliffe and I came back feeling fresh and feeling sharp and I'm ready to go again.
"When I first came in, I didn't really know what to expect at the level. When you're playing, you start to learn and that's why I think I was so confident come the end of the season.
"I can't wait to get back at it. We're all raring to go again."