Connor Simpson and Adam Gell goals steer Whitby Town to 2-1 home FA Cup win against Prescot Cables
Saturday's fixture for the Blues brought the FA Cup to town, giving the home side a chance to build some momentum at their own ground after no wins at home since the opening day of the season, writes Will Berwick.
Connor Simpson opened the scoring on 23 minutes after a powerful shot from distance by Jacob Gratton was spilt by Mitchell Allen for the away side, and the ball fell directly into the path of the Whitby striker who capitalised on the mistake and tapped the ball home for the lead.
Whitby continued to pile on the pressure and kept the away side pinned in.
And this amounted to the second goal on 27 minutes from Adam Gell who smashed the ball past Allen in the goal, as the visiting gloveman could do nothing but just watch it sail past him.
The goals would not stop there in the first half as the visitors would claw one back to halve the deficit through Francis Smith after 33 minutes who struck a spectacular free-kick that nestled in the top corner of the net, leaving Shane Bland with no chance of saving it.
The Seasiders would lead going into the half-time interval, while the second half was a rather cagey affair with both sides creating chances.
Bland was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the second period, with the home custodian pulling off some key saves to preserve the lead.
Aaron Haswell came close to increasing the lead as the ball fell to him at the back post but sent his effort over the bar.
Prescot Cables would throw everything they had at Whitby Town, but the home side managed to weather the storm and secure the victory and their place in the hat for the Third Qualifying Round draw.
Whitby Town’s Assistant Manager Johnathan Franks shared his thoughts on the cup game.
He said: "They did make hard work of it but like we said to the lads there the main thing is that we are in the draw for the next round.
‘’We’ve been disappointed with our home form like last week we went in the changing room after a loss, but it is a lot better now after we have won. We have got over the line.
‘’At half-time we said that the next goal is crucial, but nobody got it.
"The longer the game goes on if you put yourself in their shoes they’ll be telling their players stay in the game as you might get something at the end.
"The longer we didn’t get that goal it was going to have to change, and we were going to have to defend."
Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Connor Smith, Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (captain), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins (Jos Storr 83 minutes), Jacob Gratton, Connor Simpson (Jerome Greaves 71 minutes), Bradley Fewster (Aaron Haswell 69 minutes), Alfie Doherty.