Connor Simpson and Adam Gell goals steer Whitby Town to 2-1 home FA Cup win against Prescot Cables

Whitby Town's Adam Gell (third from right) curls ball into goal to put the home side 2-0 ahead against Prescot Cables in the FA Cup clash. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Saturday's fixture for the Blues brought the FA Cup to town, giving the home side a chance to build some momentum at their own ground after no wins at home since the opening day of the season, writes Will Berwick.

Connor Simpson opened the scoring on 23 minutes after a powerful shot from distance by Jacob Gratton was spilt by Mitchell Allen for the away side, and the ball fell directly into the path of the Whitby striker who capitalised on the mistake and tapped the ball home for the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby continued to pile on the pressure and kept the away side pinned in.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Hawkins in FA Cup action for the Blues.

And this amounted to the second goal on 27 minutes from Adam Gell who smashed the ball past Allen in the goal, as the visiting gloveman could do nothing but just watch it sail past him.

The goals would not stop there in the first half as the visitors would claw one back to halve the deficit through Francis Smith after 33 minutes who struck a spectacular free-kick that nestled in the top corner of the net, leaving Shane Bland with no chance of saving it.

The Seasiders would lead going into the half-time interval, while the second half was a rather cagey affair with both sides creating chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bland was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the second period, with the home custodian pulling off some key saves to preserve the lead.

Connor Simpson celebrates opening the scoring for the home side.

Aaron Haswell came close to increasing the lead as the ball fell to him at the back post but sent his effort over the bar.

Prescot Cables would throw everything they had at Whitby Town, but the home side managed to weather the storm and secure the victory and their place in the hat for the Third Qualifying Round draw.

Whitby Town’s Assistant Manager Johnathan Franks shared his thoughts on the cup game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "They did make hard work of it but like we said to the lads there the main thing is that we are in the draw for the next round.

From left, Brad Fewster, Gell and Hawkins celebrate Gell's goal.

‘’We’ve been disappointed with our home form like last week we went in the changing room after a loss, but it is a lot better now after we have won. We have got over the line.

‘’At half-time we said that the next goal is crucial, but nobody got it.

"The longer the game goes on if you put yourself in their shoes they’ll be telling their players stay in the game as you might get something at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The longer we didn’t get that goal it was going to have to change, and we were going to have to defend."