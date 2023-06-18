News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Connor Simpson signs new deal with Whitby Town for 2023-24

​Whitby Town have confirmed that Connor Simpson has signed a new one-year deal with the club.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Jun 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 20:20 BST
Striker Connor Simpson signs new deal with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELDStriker Connor Simpson signs new deal with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Striker Connor Simpson signs new deal with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​The striker, who joined the club from Marske United in November 2022, has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground for the 2023/24 season, writes Liam Ryder.

Since arriving from Whitby's coastal rivals, the former Hartlepool United, Preston North End, Cork City, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley man made 21 appearances, scoring three times against South Shields, Matlock Town and Atherton Collieries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager Nathan Haslam told The Whitby Gazette: "Connor's become a very integral part of the group. He's a very well-liked lad.

Connor Simpson on the attack for the Blues.Connor Simpson on the attack for the Blues.
Connor Simpson on the attack for the Blues.
Most Popular

"He started off really well for us and then picked up a niggle which we had to rest. It was then a case of working him back into it and I thought he was very effective.

"I'm expecting big things from Connor this season. He's at a good age now and we're going to work on things to pre-season. He's certainly a big part of our plans moving forward."

Related topics:Nathan HaslamWhitby TownWhitbyHartlepool UnitedMatlock TownSouth Shields