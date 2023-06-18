Striker Connor Simpson signs new deal with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​The striker, who joined the club from Marske United in November 2022, has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground for the 2023/24 season, writes Liam Ryder.

Since arriving from Whitby's coastal rivals, the former Hartlepool United, Preston North End, Cork City, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley man made 21 appearances, scoring three times against South Shields, Matlock Town and Atherton Collieries.

Manager Nathan Haslam told The Whitby Gazette: "Connor's become a very integral part of the group. He's a very well-liked lad.

Connor Simpson on the attack for the Blues.

"He started off really well for us and then picked up a niggle which we had to rest. It was then a case of working him back into it and I thought he was very effective.