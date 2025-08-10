Connor Smith fires Whitby Town to dramatic late victory at Workington. Photo by Jesse Harland

Connor Smith's last-gasp winner handed Whitby Town a dramatic late victory over Workington on the opening day of the 2025/26 Pitching In Northern Premier League season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-back's well-placed finish in front of the visiting contingent of supporters in added time wrapped up a superb start to the new campaign.

Earlier, Michael Woods' strike that eventually went in after hitting the crossbar twice, had pulled Gary Liddle's men back onto level terms after Luke Ellis had finished off a well-worked corner routine to put the Reds in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a pulsating first period in Cumbria but with chances coming slightly less frequently after the break, it took until the dying moments for Smith to net his winning goal - a rarity for the full-back - and seal a fine win for his side.

Whitby Town challenge Workington for a header. Photo by Owen Cox

After arriving late at Borough Park due to an oil leak on the team coach en route, Town were first to threaten at a sun-soaked Borough Park, with James Harrison testing Alex Mitchell with a low attempt. Just before that, Woods had threatened the Workington goal with a fizzing effort from distance, however Mitchell wasn't troubled on this occasion.

The visitors looked dangerous on the counter, with Donald Chimalilo and Jake Charles both trying their luck to no avail.

After that, though, the Reds began to grow into the game, with David Symington typically pulling the strings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening goal arrived on 30 minutes and it came from the Seasiders' achilles heel from the previous campaign. Symington's corner floated towards the back post was headed back across goal for Ellis to run onto and head home with Shane Bland struggling to get a strong hand to the ball whilst surrounded by players from both sides.

Harrison perhaps should have levelled matters shortly after he peeled free into space at the back post but struck off target and Layton Watts instinctively went for goal with a sneaky chipped effort from range on the stroke of half-time.

But the balance of the contest shifted on the on the 62-minute mark. A Watts pull-back found its way to Woods on the edge of the area, where the experienced midfield man swung for goal with a first-time effort which was eventually given by the officials after striking the crossbar on two occasions.

A quick break could have brought a second Workington goal had Symington not been denied by heroic defending from Nathan McGinley on two occasions, but, on the whole, it was Whitby pushing for an opening day win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hawkins shot after picking up the loose ball following Watts' right-wing cross, but his opportunistic attempt was too high, while Chimalilo did all the hard work before Watts too struck off target.

Other than Nathan Reid's curling effort off target, the contest looked to be heading in Whitby's favour, albeit without reward despite Matthew Tymon's headed attempt in stoppage time.

Until, that was, Town's winner owed much to flooding bodies forwards. Smith made it all the way to the edge of the box before finding the feet of Tymon.

The veteran flicked the ball on first-time to Ronnie McGrath who was denied by Mitchell, however Smith was on hand to pick up the rebound and take the ball past the hosts' 'keeper before slotting home as Whitby supporters toasted their hero's match winning moment on an opening day to remember.