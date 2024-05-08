The Hawkes 360 Under-13s claimed victory in a top-class football competition, the Copa Daurada in Salou, Spain.

Hawkes 360 AFC, who are based at Raincliffe School with teams from Under-11s to Under-16s in the Junior Premier League, sent several teams to Salou to participate in the Copa Daurada last month, and their teams hit top form, including a cup success for the Under-13s.

There were also fine performances in the Salou-based event from the Under-16s, who made it to the semi-finals, and the Under-14s, who reached the quarter-finals of their age-group.

Robbie Hawkes, Director of Coaching at Hawkes 360 AFC, said: “Copa Daurada was a magnificent experience for our players and part of our European tours.

The Hawkes U16s made it to the semi-finals in Salou.

"Last season we travelled to Mangaing, France to pickup silverware for two age groups.

"This season we travelled to Spain and played teams from all over Europe, with our under-13s managing to win the cup, defeating a London-based club.

"We had some close calls too, with our under-14s reaching the quarter-finals, only losing out to a Belgian academy and our under-16s being knocked out by a side from Winchester in the semi-finals, after finishing top of their group of five, defeating four German sides.

"Next season we are looking at the possibility of travelling to either Italy, Croatia or Belgium, as our goal is to offer a variety of European experiences for our players.”

The Under-12s Hawkes 360 AFC team line up at the Copa Daurada.

Twelve goals from Noah Salt led the way for the triumphant Under-14s squad, with Albie Lawton netting four goals and Isaac Fletcher three.

Keeper Morgan Noble also kept four clean sheets, while Lawton and William Hawkins contributed four assists apiece and Salt three.

Sonny Oxley, with four goals, and Kayden Evans, with three, were the top scorers for the Under-16s, while Macca Bell’s seven-goal haul made him the Under-15s leading marksman, Reggie Rookes also impressing with six assists and four goals.