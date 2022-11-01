Corey Wiles hat-trick fires Heslerton Under-16s to 3-1 win on the road at Dunnington

Heslerton Under-16s, orange kit, claimed a superb win on the road at Dunnington on Sunday

In thunderstorms and torrential rain Heslerton, who only had 11 players, took a lead into the break with a first half hat-trick from Corey Wiles, two assists coming from Harry Thompson and the third from a Max Taylor-Barber corner.

Dunnington scored from close range to give them hope.

The second half was played out in better weather with Heslerton doing enough to kill the game off with neither team finding the net again, Mathew Moss coming close after intercepting a pass from the keeper but narrowly missing the empty net from distance.

Heslerton Under-11s take on Seamer Under-11s

Man of the match went to goalscoring hero Wiles.

Heslerton Under-13s hosted Ayton at Settrington.

The weather was horrendous but the football was a fairly equal affair.

Alf Robinson opening the scoring in the first half with a sublime finish after outstanding work from Finlay Bannister on the wing.

Hosts Heslerton Under-11s (blue) pull away from Seamer Under-11s

A penalty levelled the scores in the second half but The Heroes rallied and another goal from Robinson gave the hosts the victory.

The player of the game award was shared by Robinson and Oscar Troop, who were both outstanding.

Heslerton Hornets Under-Sevens travelled to Filey Community Sports ground to play against Scarborough Athletic (mixed).

A starting line-up saw William Flinton in goal for the Hornets, Santino Abbey was in the back line, the dynamic duo of Max Patterson and man of the match George Harrison in midfield and Cody Wood took the front spot.

The boys had a brilliant strong start and showed determination from the off. Harrison and Patterson with first half strikes and some excellent defending from Abbey.

Second-half strikes from now outfield Flinton and sub Charlie Parker saw the away team record their first victory both players also seeing efforts come back off the crossbar.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-11s hosted Seamer for a great football display from both sides.

Goals from Charlie Emmerson, Frankie Olver and Chester Driver saw the home side take a draw, with great saves from Rory Garnett and Theo Watson who shared the duties.