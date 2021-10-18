County Cup holders Angel quit Sunday League
North Riding County FA Sunday Cup holders Angel have withdrawn from the Scarborough & District Sunday League.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:27 am
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:22 pm
Dan Jones' team have struggled for players for the first few weeks of the season, and had to play an hour yesterday against Roscoes Bar with only 10 men after a head injury to one of their players.
Just over four months ago Angel beat Trafalgar 4-1 to win the NCRFA Sunday Challenge Cup final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.
This now leaves only nine teams in the Sunday League.