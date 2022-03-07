Cayton won 16-1 at Roscoes Bar

Leeroy Donaldson also scored two penalties for the victors, with Tyler Beck ading to his five assists with two goals of his own.

The other scorers for Cayton were left-back Dan Bywater and Nicko Dunn with the goal of the game after a smart assist from player-manager Steven Frederiksen.

Liam Rowley scored the hosts' sole goal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valley won 6-3 at Goal Sports

Frederiksen said: "Centre-back Ben Dolan was man of match for Cayton. We were ruthless going forward once we got going and Roscoes struggled with the threat from all angles.

"Credit to Roscoes they came out fighting in the second half against an 8-1 deficit and made it hard for us and kept on doing so for the 90 minutes."

Roscoes manager Tom Allen said: "No one had good game for us, but Sam Collin, Liam Rowley and Craig Spooner tried until the end."

Valley fought back from 3-2 down for a 6-3 win against Goal Sports at Pindar Leisure Centre.

In the first half Valley controlled the play with a goal from captain Sam Doyle and then a second added by Neil Forsyth..

Goalsports came out the blocks in the second half and scored three quick fire goals, including two stunners from long-range to flip the score to 3-2 to Goal Sports.

Tham Dridi scored twice after coming off the bench and his strike partner Jordan Padgham also notched, the duo hitting a long-range strike apiece.

Valley replied strongly however with an equaliser from Richard Tolliday and then fine headers from Tyson Stubbings and Josh Westmoreland assisted by player-manager Ben Kristensen.

The final goal was the pick of the bunch when Taylor Plant picked the ball up from centre-half and dribbled past three players before smashing the ball into the top corner from 30 yards.

Kristensen said: "Our man of the match was Taylor Plant for a commanding display in defence and an absolute wonder goal.

"Credit to Goal Sports who played great football at points, good luck for the rest of the season."

Goal Sports player-boss Mark Plumpton said: "In the last 25 minutes we tired (and brought on some subs) and they took advantage and punished us really.