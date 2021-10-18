Coupland hat-trick steers Cayton to victory

Chris Milburn notched for Eastfield United

Cayton opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Coupland set up Shaun Dolan to continue his scoring form, and Dolan then returned the favour to set up Coupland to make 2-0 at half- time.

The hosts made it 3-0 when Dolan again set up Coupland to fire in his second of the game, and Dolan added another before Coupland completed his hat-trick.

United claimed a consolation with a late deflected effort from player-boss Chris Milburn.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "Aaron Armstrong was Cayton man of the match edging out Leroy Donaldson and Luke Dunn whom had a solid back three performance. And of course hat-trick hero Si Coupland impressed."

The game between Roscoes Bar and Angel ended in a 2-2 draw, the visitors playing an hour with 10 men after a concussion to Sam Whitehead saw him taken to Scarborough Hospital by ambulance.

Cam Dobson fired Angel in front and then Whitehead made it 2-0 but the latter suffered a concussion.

Angel boss Dan Jones, who again was left with a weakened squad due to players crying off late on, said: "We are really hoping Sam is okay as he has been not only an important player for us but a top lad too. We had plenty of chances to bury the game but fair play to Roscoes they battered us in the last 15 and got what they deserved."

The scorers for the hosts as they battled back were Alex Wray and Liam Rowley, their man of the match was Jake Jordan.

Roscoes boss Tom Allen said: "The lads all gave 100% and battled against a great Angel side."

Trafalgar surged into top spot with a 6-1 home win against Goal Sports.

Josh Fergus netted twice for Traf, with Sam Garnett, player-boss Jamie Patterson, Luke Jones and Tom Greenwood also on target.

Patterson said: "Man of the match was our new 18 year old signing Kobby Phouangsavath and Sam Garnett."

Michael Mitchinson scored a cracking goal for the visitors, whose man of the match was Rob Gilbert.

Harry Purves and Tom Shrimpton scored a hat-trick apiece as Fylingdales romped to an 8-2 win at Filey Flyers.

Shane Bannister and Kieran McLay also scored for the villagers with Joe Hutchinson their man of the match.

Flyers started with 10 men, including manager Luke Page, and did not get up to 11 until the 20th minute.

The Filey goals came through Sam Foy with a neat finish from a Ry Herrington pinpoint delivery, and a David Brannan cross-shot for the second.