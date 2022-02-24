Day slotted home the only goal of the game three minutes from full-time, after an excellent run by super-sub Kieran Glynn, in front of an excellent crowd of 1,066, and he was quick to praise the fans.

The striker said: “The crowd here are like the 12th man for us, there are not many teams in the National League North who have bigger crowds and only really FC United and Shields have crowds like this in our division.

“I think we were expecting around 6-700 fans for a cup game but to get over a thousand fans down there on a Tuesday night was brilliant.

“It is always great to get a win against Whitby.

“There is a lot of confidence among the squad now, the fans play a major part in this as they support us so well, both at home and away.

“Every one of the nine games left in the league is like a cup final for us now.

“Every game will be tough as each team has something to fight for at either end of the table.

“Saturday is a good example of this as Mickleover will be a difficult game.”

The return of Josh Barrett to the team on Tuesday has also given manager Jono Greening another valuable option.

Day said: “Josh is a great player and can play a few different positions so it is brilliant to have him back in the squad.

“Michael Coulson came off before the break feeling something had gone in his hamstring, hopefully it will not be too serious. Otherwise we have a full squad now which is ideal timing with the final run-in coming now.