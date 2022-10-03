Dan Freer treble fires Newlands to 8-1 victory at home to Fishburn Park Academy

Newlands

Dan Freer led the way for Newlands with a hat-trick, with Tristan Mustoe, Christopher Pearson, Brad Rowley and Reo Smith also on target, as well as an own goal. A youthful Park’s consolation was a stunning shot by Aidan Thomas.

Dan Brown was Park’s star man , left-back Ryan Collings, Smith, Rowley and Jack Hakings also shining for Newlands.

Newby carried on their fine start to the campaign with a 5-2 success at Edgehill Reserves.

The visitors started well, pressing Edgehill back with great play down the right with Josh Kelly. The latter’s endeavours were rewarded when he squared for Cam MacDonald whose shot was blocked, Si Coupland followed in to make it 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Newby made it 2-0 Kene Knowles smashing in a volley off a corner.

Edgehill pulled one back through Joseph Fergus, but Luqa Borg’s smart finish made it 3-1 at the break.

Newby also started the second half brightly, Cam MacDonald applying a great finish after a great through-ball.

Archie McNaughton sealed the win with a thunderbolt strike from the edge of the area. Edgehill got a late penalty through Marshall Nock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newby’s man of the match was shared by Archie McNaughton and Chris Mann.