Dan Simpson’s the hat-trick hero for Snainton in win against Thornton Dale

Snainton took the lead through the in-form Dan Simpson, Morgan Elvin levelled on 14 minutes for Dale, writes Keith Sales.

But Snainton star men Aidan McCallion and Liam Mintoft grabbed assists for Joe Milner and Dan Simpson respectively to make it 3-1.

Shortly after Mintoft picked up a goal with a fantastic strike, and Simpson completed a first-half hat-trick to give Snainton the win.

Stephen Temple won the Dale Man of the Match award.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Amotherby & Swinton entertained Kirkdale United with the leaders winning 6-4 in a thriller.

Kirkdale stunned their hosts by taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes with goals scored by Jordan Green and Rob Galtrey, by half time Amotherby were level thanks to a Josh Towse penalty kick and a Ryan Gaughan goal.

Kirkdale regained the lead with a second Galtrey goal after 51 minutes, Matthew Bean equalised for the hosts who then took the lead for the first time with a goal scored by Robin Goforth.

Kirkdale equalised with a Max Gold penalty scored after 68 minutes but the hosts won thanks to goals by George Peirson and Sam Flinton.

Man of the Match winners were Nathan Cross (Amotherby & Swinton), Max Gold (Kirkdale Utd).

Rosedale moved up into fourth after a 7-1 home win against Ryedale Sports Club, Josh Butler and Shawn Spozio bagging hat-tricks.

Rosedale got off to a very good start when Shawn Spozio ran through beating several men and finishing from short range.

Rosedale then doubled their lead when a speculative Jonny Sellers long range shot rebounded off the cross bar and captain Tom Bell used his power to fend off the Ryedale centre back and tap in the rebound.

Ryedale then pulled one back when Ryan Taylor scored his first goal for the club after his recent transfer from Thornton le Dale, and if it wasn’t for a brilliant save from Rosedale keeper Adam Durrant from a header it could easily have been 2 all.

Rosedale made it 3-1 when a Jimmy Dunn freekick wasn’t cleared properly by Ryedale and Josh Butler finished smartly with a left footed shot from just outside the area into the bottom corner.

It was 4-1 just before half time when Spozio hit a wonderful curling effort from outside the area into the far corner giving the keeper no chance.

Ryedale came out from half time better and it was a very close game for a long time until Rosedale finally got their break through when Spozio completed his hat trick with a left footed shot from outside the area, going in off the post, his first ever hat trick in a Rosedale shirt.

Butler would get his second not long after when Tom Grainger playing in an unfamiliar role on the right wing passed across the box and Butler finished from close range.

Finally Butler would complete his first ever Rosedale hat trick when Alastair Wilkinson squared to Butler with an inch perfect defence splitting pass who finished from just inside the area.

Despite two hat-tricks Man of the Match fell to Patty Bernstein at centre-back (Rosedale).

Bagby & Balk move into fifth with a 3-2 win at Kirkby Reserves.

Bagby took the lead after 20 minutes when a cross by Reece Windle scored by Alex Benson.

Six minutes later the Moorsiders equalised when Marcus Godsell scored, two fantastic saves by sub keeper Henry Fisher for the visitors on the half hour mark.

The visitors regained the lead after 32 minutes when Benson scored his second goal of the game following a superb left wing cross by Sam Ferebee the first half.

Five minutes before the interval the Moorsiders were back on level terms again thanks to an own goal scored by Bagby and Balk’s Ben Rushworth to end a very even first half.

The second half substitute by Bagby and Balk who brought more intensity from Harland Mawhinney and Oscar Benoit.

A clean sheet in the second half with the Bagby goal well marshalled by captain Finlay Lawrence and Conor Treacy.

Bagby’s winning goal was scored in the 85th minute when Benson crossed the ball for Dave Cocks to score the match winning goal.