Dan Thompson earns derby win for Heslerton Juniors U14s Spiders at Brooklyn

It was local derby day as Brooklyn welcomed high-flying Heslerton Juniors FC Spiders Under-14s in this York & District Youth League Division 2 clash.

Both teams had chances to take the lead as they went toe to toe in a pulsating tie and just as it looked like they were going to share the points Josh WIndsor teed up Dan Thompson who lobbed the keeper to give the Spiders the win and make it three wins from three games.

Heslerton Hawks Under-Eights played away this weekend at Copmanthorpe.

The Hawks played some elegant football with Trent Simpson and Valentine Davison combining for a lovely Davison goal.

Reggie Cooper put on a goalkeeping masterclass but it was Harry Smith whose wonderful playmaking display and intelligent football earned him player of the match.

Heslerton Hunters Under-12s travelled to take on Poppleton on Sunday.

Toby Shearsmith opened the scoring in the first minute with Sam Windsor adding a second however Poppleton hit back with three of their own goals to take the lead.

Into the last five minutes and Evie Robinson saved the day for the Hunters with a fine goal to give both teams a share of the points, Robinson and Windsor getting the man of the match awards for the Heslerton side.

It was a very tough day for the Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s as they travelled to unbeaten York RI on Sunday.

Goals from James Stannard, Charlie Elvidge and man of the match Jamie Moss for the away team but it wasn't enough as a very strong RI team were rampant in reply.