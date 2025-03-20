Danby edge past Sinnington in cup penalty shoot-out

Danby were held to a 1-1 draw by Sinnington.

Danby earned a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win in the Beckett Football League Trophy & Print Cup at Sinnington, after a 3-3 draw.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Danby’s pitch deemed too wet following the indifferent week of weather they travelled to Sinnington and found themselves 2-1 behind at the interval, Danby’s effort from a Josh Grimley free-kick.

The visitors were soon level after the break with a route one finish, keeper James Smith’s long ball falling to Adam Bainbridge to smash home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Corner then put Danby ahead before Sinners found a late equaliser prior to the final whistle.

Whitby Fishermen's Society won 3-1 at Billingham. Photo by Brian Murfield

A penalty shootout saw the hosts miss their first spot-kick as Danby converted all five of theirs.

Goldsborough hammered Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 8-2 in Division Two.

On target for Boro were Andy Martin, with a hat-trick, Harry Starsmore, adding a double, as well as Ben Duell, James Neil and Adam Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishburn Park Academy slipped to a 5-1 loss at Division One side Ayton in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy semi-final.

Reuben Mason was the goalscorer for Park.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society secured a 3-1 win in the Lou Moore Trophy at Billingham Town Development to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Fishermen’s went behind early doors after a long ball over the top found a Billingham forward who poked the ball past the Whitby keeper.

The away side started to get a grip on the game and on the 20-minute mark equalised through a 30-yard screamer from Joe Hutchinson. Fishermen’s continued to create chances and soon found themselves in front thanks to forward Brad Dowson who finished neatly inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Town stepped up their efforts but the young Fishermen stood tall and didn’t let Billingham create any clear chances, and on 80 minutes Jack Kilpatrick’s goal killed the game off.

Hutchinson and Kilpatrick were the star men for Fishermen’s, who will face Whinney Banks in the next round.

In the North Riding Premier Division, Connor Hood’s goal earned Staithes Athletic a 1-0 win at home to Lealholm.

Fishburn Park triumphed by the same scoreline at Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves thanks to an Adam Warrilow goal.

Andrew Menzies won the man of the match award for Park.