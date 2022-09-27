Danby Ladies get their season off to a winning start at Stockton

Heidi Price was on target for Danby ladies hockey team in their 6-3 win at Stockton

Danby started confidently passing the ball around and created a couple of early chances on goal however after conceding a penalty corner Stockton managed to take an early lead.

The game was fast-paced and it wasn’t long before Danby managed to level the scoring with Issy Hogarth scoring their first goal of the season.

With some strong midfield play from Alice Hogarth and Kathryn Hogarth Danby were creating chances and moving the ball confidently up the pitch, after a quick counter-attack from Stockton and Danby falling behind again it didn’t take long for Chloe Orrell to score Danby’s second goal.

With the team linking up well and two more goals, one from Heidi Price and one from Nikki Graham, Danby led 4-2 at half-time.

The visitors knew the second half would be hard and we needed to continue to work together to keep the Stockton attack out, following some strong runs on the right from Rosie Hogarth and strong crosses into the D from Nikki Graham, Bronwyn Hodgson scored Danby’s fifth goal of the game.

In the final few minutes of the game Danby were awarded a penalty corner which Kathryn Hogarth managed to convert in to their sixth goal with a strong strike from the top of the D.

The final score was 6-3 to Danby and the visitors’ player of the match was shared by Nikki Graham and Alice Hogarth.