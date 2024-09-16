Danny Earl hits treble as Bridlington Town fight back for superb opening NPL East 4-3 win at Bishop Auckland

Bridlington Town fought back for a superb opening NPL East 4-3 win at Bishop Auckland

Bridlington Town pulled off a great escape to come back from 3-0 down at half-time to earn a thrilling 4-3 win at Bishop Auckland to open their NPL East account for the season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A slow start from the visitors saw them trailing by three goals at half-time. Michael Coulson had chances in the first period to reduce the deficit, but his attempts were easily saved by the Auckland keeper, writes Alexander Fynn.

However, what was said in the dressing room at half-time from manager Denny Ingram certainly did the trick, it was almost as though a different team came out for the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more flair and attacking superiority, Danny Earl gave Town hope of a comeback with a goal in the 62nd minute. Moments later Town’s hope of a comeback really was on as Josh Barrett headed home a brilliant goal from a well-worked Sam Kay cross.

Brid Town assistant manager Michael Coulson in action PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

With the comeback well and truly on, Earl hit the all important third goal to level the scores sending the visiting fans to hysteria. There were tense moments in both camps going into the closing stages, but Brid had the game for taking and kept the pressure on.

New signing Harvey Cribb dispossessed a Bishop defender on the half-way line and drove all the way into the penalty area. He slotted in Earl, who finished beyond the keeper for his hat-trick to give his side a dramatic 89th-minute win.

The victory moves Town from the bottom of the table to 18th and with Consett visiting the Mounting Systems Stadium this Saturday, Town will be looking to build on the second half performance, and hopefully climb a little further up the division.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​