Dan Simpson then tucked away a Regan Hewitt cross and after a sliced Union clearance, Aidan McCallion doubled his side’s lead with a shot from the edge of the box.With about 25 minutes left the game came back to life. Union made it 2-1 with a good counter-attack as Jamie Allen scored.With the expected pressure about to come from Union, manager Neil Fryirs came off the bench and his great pass put Simpson clear and he was brought down inside the box. The ref awarded a penalty and Joe Milner converted to make it 3-1.Union reduced the arrears through Antony Taylor, but late on Fryirs flicked on a long ball for man of the match Simpson to sprint clear and convert for his second to seal the win.