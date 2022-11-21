Dan’s the man as Snainton sink Union Rovers in thriller
Snainton claimed a thrilling 4-2 home win against Union Rovers in the Newitts.com Beckett League first division.
Snainton were put under early pressure by Union, one effort coming off the post and other going just wide, writes Keith Sales.
The hosts started to get control of the game around the 15-minute mark with Aidan McCallion in particular starting to pull the strings alongside Liam Mintoft.
Dan Simpson then tucked away a Regan Hewitt cross and after a sliced Union clearance, Aidan McCallion doubled his side’s lead with a shot from the edge of the box.With about 25 minutes left the game came back to life. Union made it 2-1 with a good counter-attack as Jamie Allen scored.With the expected pressure about to come from Union, manager Neil Fryirs came off the bench and his great pass put Simpson clear and he was brought down inside the box. The ref awarded a penalty and Joe Milner converted to make it 3-1.Union reduced the arrears through Antony Taylor, but late on Fryirs flicked on a long ball for man of the match Simpson to sprint clear and convert for his second to seal the win.
Ryedale Sports Club lost 9-1 at home to Amotherby & Swinton.
Most Popular
The Amotherby scorers were Matthew Bean (3), star man Ryan Gaughan (2), George Peirson (2), Sam Flinton and Nathan Cross, man of the match Luke Shepherd notching for Ryedale.
Saturday’s fixtures (2pm kick-off)
Division 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Union Rovers.
Scarborough FA Junior Cup Round 1: Seamer v Ayton, Duncombe Park Res v Snainton, Wombleton Wanderers v T Dale, Kirkby Res v Rosedale, Kirkdale Utd v Bagby & Balk.