The National League North match was temporarily halted early in the second half of the Bank Holiday Monday clash, after allegations of discriminatory language aimed at female official Emily Carney.

Both clubs, who are both challenging for promotion into the National League, may yet be issued with fines and/or be docked points with regard to this incident.

The Darlington Football Club statement released earlier this morning on the official club website said: “Darlington Football Club have banned a supporter for twelve months for shouting misogynist abuse at a female assistant referee during the game at Scarborough on 2nd January.

"The person concerned was positively identified by eye witnesses and video/media. We thank those supporters and match officials who assisted in this matter and ‘in ‘calling out’ this unacceptable behaviour.

"The club has decided to ban the individual from our home matches for twelve months subject to appeal in accordance with club protocols.

"We will also be informing the Football Association and the National League and host teams for our away fixtures.

"Darlington Football Club has made it very clear that it strongly condemns any sort of discriminatory behaviour and we are determined to ‘kick it out’ and provide a friendly and welcoming environment.

"We will not tolerate or condone racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic or any other form of discriminatory behaviour whether physical or verbal.

"The club works with various National bodies to ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action in whatever context it occurs.

"Both Scarborough and Darlington may face substantial fines and/ or other sanctions from the FA in regard to this incident which will need to be funded by both fan-owned clubs.

"Once again, we apologise to the assistant and referee team, the other match officials, Scarborough Athletic Football Club, the FA and the National League for the unacceptable misconduct of our supporters.

"We urge fans to continue to report unacceptable behaviour to the club.

