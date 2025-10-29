Date announced for repairs to Scarborough Athletic's football pitch

An aerial shot of Scarborough Sports Village. Work to secure the long-term future of the community football pitch is to be completed in time for the start of the 2026/27 season.

North Yorkshire Council has announced the date repairs will begin at Scarborough Sports Village.

Urgent repairs to the community football pitch at Scarborough Sports Village are due to begin in January next year and be completed in time for the 2026/27 season.

North Yorkshire Council has committed to securing the long-term future of the pitch at the home ground of Scarborough Athletic Football Club and Scarborough Ladies Football Club, with a programme of repairs to take place.

The 3G pitch was due to be resurfaced earlier this year, but a site survey revealed serious and unexpected structural issues which need to be addressed before the pitch is re-laid.

Due to the severity of the findings, the pitch was unavailable for competitive fixtures for the 2025/26 season.

A series of technical reviews have been ongoing at the site and the council is currently engaged in positive negotiations with contractor Wilmott Dixon.

It is expected that groundwork will start on-site in January next year – with work to be completed in time for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director of culture and leisure, Jo Ireland, said: “The structural repairs required to stabilise the pitch are technically complex.

“Significant positive work has already been carried out alongside Willmott Dixon on how best to tackle the problem and ensure the pitch has a sustainable future that benefits the whole community in Scarborough and beyond.

“The work required will include carrying out drainage and masonry repairs, grouting and installing a structural mattress and tarmac sub-base, upon which the pitch surface can be laid.

“We are all working together to make sure the pitch is repaired and reopened for community use as soon as possible, while at the same time ensuring that the agreed works are the right solution that protect and safeguard the pitch’s long-term future.

“These ongoing negotiations are at an advanced stage, and we are anticipating that work will physically start on site in the New Year.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, added: “I hope this development comes as welcome news for all users of the pitch, including Scarborough Athletic and Scarborough Ladies, their members, supporters and the wider football community.

“Our commitment is not only to ensure that the pitch is repaired to an excellent standard, but also that it is completed as swiftly as possible to minimise the impact on everyone affected.”

After discovering the pitch’s structural issues, the council received a petition calling for the football pitch to be repaired which received more than 3,300 signatures.

A statement issued by the club read: “NYC has been engaging in a long, complicated and confidential process regarding the work required to address the pitch issues.

"We appreciate their communications with the club and the update.

“We are still committed to keep all our stakeholders informed when we receive further news.”

While the pitch is unavailable, Scarborough Athletic are playing their home fixtures at Bridlington Town’s ground during the 2025/26 season.

The temporary ground share agreement was approved earlier this year by the National League and the Northern Premier League.