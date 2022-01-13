Date confirmed for Scarborough Athletic v Whitby Town cup clash

Scarborough Athletic FC will play host to derby rivals Whitby Town at the Flamingo Land Stadium in the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Tuesday February 22.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:34 pm
Boro will be hoping for more goals when they face Whitby next month

The game will kick off at 7.45pm.

Full details surrounding the fixture including ticketing will be announced by Boro in due course.

The teams will also clash at the same venue on February 8 in the NPL Prmeier Division, also 7.45pm ko.

The first derby of the season ended in a 3-0 home win for the Blues at the Turnbull Ground.

Whitby score in their 3-0 win at home to Boro last October
