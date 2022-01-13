Boro will be hoping for more goals when they face Whitby next month

The game will kick off at 7.45pm.

Full details surrounding the fixture including ticketing will be announced by Boro in due course.

The teams will also clash at the same venue on February 8 in the NPL Prmeier Division, also 7.45pm ko.

The first derby of the season ended in a 3-0 home win for the Blues at the Turnbull Ground.